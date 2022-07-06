The second volume from season four of Stranger Thingswas released last week, and fans watched the final two episodes with their hearts in their mouths as the fates of their favourite characters were revealed.
As a result, the new episodes (one being a two-and-a-half-hour finale) have brought Season 4 up to 1.15 billion hours viewed in total since the first volume premiered on May 27, Vanity Fair reported.
It has become the second TV series on the streaming service to achieve this, as the South Korean drama Squid Gamereleased last year was the first to reach this milestone.
Given the show's widespread popularity, viewers have been sharing their reactions online as well as getting creative with making some funny memes about the unpredictable plot.
Here are some of the best memes, jokes and reactions from season four volume 2 of Stranger Things - spoilers ahead.
Let's begin with a round-up of spoilers with no context (though Steve mothering the kids again isn't really a spoiler...)
\u201cSpoiler without context...\ud83d\udc76\u2764\ufe0f\ud83d\ude0e #StrangerThings4\u201d— Stranger Things 4 (@Stranger Things 4) 1656806103
Running Up That Hill may be Max's favourite song and although it topped the charts in the UK but we can't imagine Vecna's a Kate Bush fan.
\u201cVecna every time he hears kate Bush \n\n#StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2\u201d— Matt (@Matt) 1656793116
Bush raking in the money thanks to Max.
Let's not forget the Michael Myers mask Eddie Munson wore as he and the gang stole a motorhome.
\u201cdid everyone just forget this scene? it was so funny \ud83d\ude2d #strangerthings\u201d— noah (@noah) 1656822386
Eddie's passionate defence of Iron Maiden’s Piece of Mind, screaming "This is music!" inspired some hilarious musical memes.
\u201cWhen you have the aux in your family's car and they complain about your song choices #StrangerThings\u201d— \ud835\udd99\ud835\udd94\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd8e \ud835\udd98\ud835\udd8d\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd9b\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd98 \ud83e\udd87 (@\ud835\udd99\ud835\udd94\ud835\udd93\ud835\udd8e \ud835\udd98\ud835\udd8d\ud835\udd8e\ud835\udd9b\ud835\udd8a\ud835\udd97\ud835\udd98 \ud83e\udd87) 1656762146
Even Iron Maiden themselves agreed.
\u201cWe're with you, Eddie!\n\n#IronMaiden #StrangerThings\u201d— Iron Maiden (@Iron Maiden) 1657033276
Taste.
Eddie's iconic guitar solo gave off some serious Spongebob Squarepants energy.
\u201cSame energy #StrangerThings\u201d— its june. you know what that means \u264b\ufe0f (@its june. you know what that means \u264b\ufe0f) 1656745119
After this season, Eddie is everyone's hero.
\u201cHE IS MY HERO \ud83d\udc47\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\ude2d\ud83e\udef6\ud83c\udffc\n#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2 #strangerthingsseason4\u201d— gamora ST4 SPOILERS (@gamora ST4 SPOILERS) 1656774140
When Eddie cut the rope connecting the real world to the upside-down, Dustin had to improvise... by taking a tumble.
\u201cdustin going back to the upside down to save eddie #StrangerThings\u201d— elizabitch \ud83e\udd8b (@elizabitch \ud83e\udd8b) 1656744908
Nope, not crying at all.
\u201cfor peace of mind, at least eddie and chrissy can find each other in the afterlife \n\n#StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings\u201d— kat\u2728 (@kat\u2728) 1656703951
We love to see Jopper thriving this season.
\u201cjopper wearing matching clothes in every season is something so personal to me #StrangerThings4\u201d— tarrin || st4 spoilers (@tarrin || st4 spoilers) 1656898705
\u201cjoyce \u201cso u were dreaming about food and NOT about fucking me??\u201d byers\u201d— lexi st spoilers (@lexi st spoilers) 1656740992
\u201cjopper nation watching them finally kiss on #StrangerThings4\u201d— anne | st spoilers (@anne | st spoilers) 1656937810
Meanwhile, Max and Lucas have us in emotional turmoil after the events in vol 2 - they just wanted to go to the cinema together!
\u201cWhen you realize that Max and Lucas can\u2019t go see the movie on friday \n\n#StrangerThings4\u201d— giszel\ud83d\udc8b| stranger things spoilers (@giszel\ud83d\udc8b| stranger things spoilers) 1656698970
Max has really gone through this season, and Sadie Sink gave an incredible performance.
\u201csadie's back after carried the entire season:\n#StrangerThings\u201d— Flor (@Flor) 1656732851
Why did you have to do that Jason?
\u201cme when jason stepped on max\u2019s walkman #StrangerThings\u201d— gab \ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffd\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83c\udf52 (@gab \ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffd\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83c\udf52) 1656734918
Speaking of Jason, many viewers have argued he is the real villain this season and not Vecna.
\u201c#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 \n\nThe show villain: The real villain:\u201d— Stranger Things 4 (@Stranger Things 4) 1656803704
\u201cBro was in the wrong show. His whole vibe just screams riverdale \ud83e\udd21 I can\u2019t believe I hate this guy more than Vecna in #StrangerThings\u201d— \ud83c\udf19 (@\ud83c\udf19) 1656756821
A masterpiece.
Still confused as to how Mike didn't hear Will sobbing next to him in the van.
Not the bowl cut...
\u201cNoah Schnapp when he realises he has to have another bowl cut in season 5 of #StrangerThings\u201d— noah (@noah) 1656717260
Nancy always has a gun at the ready as we saw when she shot Vecna.
\u201cNancy Wheeler in every episode of #StrangerThings\u201d— Carly Dossick (@Carly Dossick) 1656826265
Fan favourite Steve Harrington survived this season - phew!
\u201cSTEVE HARRINGTON SURVIVED STRANGER THINGS S4\n\n#StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings\n\nhttps://t.co/EcqfV9Bza3\u201d— ceo of himbo diego (@ceo of himbo diego) 1656673238
Can't wait to see Vecna perform at a football game - Go Tigers!
\u201cif vecna takes all of the abilities from his victims. that means vecna is a cheerleader #StrangerThings\u201d— lindsay (@lindsay) 1656665797
Will, you're freaking us out.
\u201cMe, whenever they show will's neck from behind: #StrangerThings\u201d— One of those ghosts (@One of those ghosts) 1656734645
\u201c*Will touches his neck*\n\nMe: \n#StrangerThings\u201d— Maryam\u1d34\ud83c\udfb6 (@Maryam\u1d34\ud83c\udfb6) 1656742295
These last few memes summarise everyone's feelings about the season - an emotional rollacoaster.
\u201cme outside the duffer brothers house after the season 4 finale #StrangerThings\u201d— em (@em) 1656781991
\u201c#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 \n\nBefore Watching ST4 // After Watching ST4\u201d— Stranger Things 4 (@Stranger Things 4) 1656970804
Stranger Things season four is now available to watch on Netflix.
