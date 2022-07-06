The second volume from season four of Stranger Thingswas released last week, and fans watched the final two episodes with their hearts in their mouths as the fates of their favourite characters were revealed.

As a result, the new episodes (one being a two-and-a-half-hour finale) have brought Season 4 up to 1.15 billion hours viewed in total since the first volume premiered on May 27, Vanity Fair reported.

It has become the second TV series on the streaming service to achieve this, as the South Korean drama Squid Gamereleased last year was the first to reach this milestone.

Given the show's widespread popularity, viewers have been sharing their reactions online as well as getting creative with making some funny memes about the unpredictable plot.

Here are some of the best memes, jokes and reactions from season four volume 2 of Stranger Things - spoilers ahead.

Let's begin with a round-up of spoilers with no context (though Steve mothering the kids again isn't really a spoiler...)













Running Up That Hill may be Max's favourite song and although it topped the charts in the UK but we can't imagine Vecna's a Kate Bush fan.











Bush raking in the money thanks to Max.





Let's not forget the Michael Myers mask Eddie Munson wore as he and the gang stole a motorhome.











Eddie's passionate defence of Iron Maiden’s Piece of Mind, screaming "This is music!" inspired some hilarious musical memes.

Even Iron Maiden themselves agreed.







Taste.









Eddie's iconic guitar solo gave off some serious Spongebob Squarepants energy.

After this season, Eddie is everyone's hero.





When Eddie cut the rope connecting the real world to the upside-down, Dustin had to improvise... by taking a tumble.





Nope, not crying at all.













We love to see Jopper thriving this season.









Meanwhile, Max and Lucas have us in emotional turmoil after the events in vol 2 - they just wanted to go to the cinema together!





Max has really gone through this season, and Sadie Sink gave an incredible performance.









Why did you have to do that Jason?

Speaking of Jason, many viewers have argued he is the real villain this season and not Vecna.





A masterpiece.



Still confused as to how Mike didn't hear Will sobbing next to him in the van.





Not the bowl cut...





Nancy always has a gun at the ready as we saw when she shot Vecna.





Fan favourite Steve Harrington survived this season - phew!









Can't wait to see Vecna perform at a football game - Go Tigers!





Will, you're freaking us out.





These last few memes summarise everyone's feelings about the season - an emotional rollacoaster.









Stranger Things season four is now available to watch on Netflix.



