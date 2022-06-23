Fans point out the irony of new 'Squid Game' reality competition series

Fans of Netflix's Squid Game have been calling out the new, real-life competition version for 'completely missing the premise' of the show.

Naturally, in the real-life experience, "the worst fate is going home open-handed” - the best being $4.56 million richer. In the show, the fate of failure is death.

“The game is intended to represent the commodification of suffering by privileged people, and how watching people struggle for money and their lives is seen as entertainment for people who will never have to experience such things,” said Mika Winder, 16.

