Stranger Things fans create Volume 2 trailer with scenes we didn't see in Volume 1

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 dropped last week, and after watching the four new episodes, fans are already looking forward to the next instalment.

But we have just under a month to wait, with Volume 2 consisting of three new episodes set to be released on Christmas Day (December 25).

Until then, eagle-eyed fans have been rewatching the Season 5 trailer again to see which scenes weren't in Volume 1 in order to predict what we can expect in the upcoming episodes.

Taking to X/Twitter, one fan shared a compilation video of the scenes to come and wrote, "Combined all the scenes we haven’t seen in vol 1 from the trailers."

So what scenes are coming soon?

Here is a rundown of some of the moments which could appear either in Volume 2 or the 2-hour finale episode on New Year's Eve.

Will screaming "RUN!"

Netflix

What exactly has Will screaming so frantically?





Mike and Eleven share a tender moment

Netlfix

"This isn't like one of your campaigns; you don't get to write the ending. Not this time," Eleven tells Mike.





Lucas carrying Max and running away from Demogorgon

Netflix

In Volume 1, we saw that Max was still in the hospital, stuck in Vecna's memories, but it seems more trouble is coming as Lucas is at the hospital carrying Max and her cassette player and trying to escape in a lift from a Demogorgon.









Steve hugging Dustin

Netflix

They weren't getting on in Volume 1, but it appears everyone's favourite duo are back on track as Steve and Dustin embraced each other in a touching moment.





Emotional moment between Nancy and Jonathan

Netflix

The couple appear to be in there feels - that can't be good can it?





Who is falling?

Netflix

We have a lot of questions...

You can now watch Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 on Netflix.



