Stranger Things is getting a brand new spin-off - everything you need to know

We may be gearing up for the final episodes of Stranger Things, but we're not leaving Hawkins just yet, as a new animated spin-off series, Stranger Things: Tales From '85, has been announced by Netflix.

The news came weeks before Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 dropped on November 26, with showrunner Eric Robles and Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer behind the project.

An announcement video was posted last month, giving fans a glimpse into what the animations will look like and the creative process behind the series.

Here is everything we know so far about the spin-off.

What can viewers expect?

Netflix

Tales From 85' is set in the town of Hawkins in the winter of 1985, specifically "in the Stranger Things universe between Seasons 2 and 3", and so that it will include "characters fans already know and love," but the synopsis noted there's a "twist."



As the logline reads, “the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85."

In the announcement video, we see all the main characters from the original TV show, which include Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Max Mayfield, and Jim Hopper.

Who is in the cast?

The actors from the TV series are not voicing their characters in the spin-off series, with new voice actors being cast in the roles and are as follows:

Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven

Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max

Luca Diaz as Mike

Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas

Braxton Quinney as Dustin

Ben Plessala as Will

Brett Gipson as Hopper

Additional new cast members include Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The Duffer Brothers on the new series

Netflix

"When we started talking about, is there anything else we wanna do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas," Ross Duffer explained in the announcement video.

Meanwhile, Matt Duffer shared how "The idea was to evoke a feeling of an '80s cartoon."

Ross noted, “With animation, there’s really no limits. Eric and his team can just go wild … and they have.”

When is it being released?

A specific release date has not yet been revealed, but we can expect Stranger Things: Tales from '85, to debut next year in 2026.

In the meantime, Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 dropped on November 26, with three more episodes coming on Christmas Day, and The Finale episode on New Year’s Eve.

