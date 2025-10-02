Wayward: Is Netflix's latest creepy thriller a true story?

Whether it's Adolescence, Wednesday, or House Of Guinness, every so often a Netflix show comes along that has everyone around you talking for weeks - and the latest thriller binge on everyone's lips? - Wayward.

The eerie drama series follows Tall Pines Academy, a school for troubled teens marketed as a Disneyland for youngsters to "grow and thrive" - but its walls begin crumbling down when an escape attempt leads to students joining forces with the local police to expose its dark secrets.

While the tucked-away facility is nestled in a quaint, sweet town, quickly, we learn the cult-like stay involves some questionable methods to rehabilitate its students - and that they're all secretly looking for a way out.

The all-star cast includes Mae Martin, Pieces of Her’s Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon, and Suits star, Patrick J Adams.

Martin has revealed that some of their inspiration for the show was drawn by Girl, Interrupted.

But is Wayward a true story? Here's what we know

While Wayward and its plot isn't a true story in itself, creator and star, Mae Martin, has revealed that the idea of the school is very much based on truth.

“I was a wayward teen in the early 2000s, and my best friend was sent to one of these troubled teen institutes when she was 16,” explains Martin. “She came back and had just the craziest stories about it.”

Martin then went on to extensively research the 'troubled teen' industry and how their friend's experience wasn't an isolated one.

It's something that's come to the forefront of scrutiny in recent years too, with huge names including Paris Hilton speaking up on her own 'troubled teen' experience at a number of schools, including Provo Canyon School in Utah, claiming she endured years of "abuse" there.

However, the school insists it was "sold by its previous ownership" 25 years ago and "cannot comment on the operations or student experience prior to that time", but instead now focuses on " teaching life-skills, providing behavioral health therapy, and continuing education for youth who come to us with pre-existing and complex emotional, behavioral and psychiatric needs".

The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, championed by Hilton, was signed into US law in December 2024.

While the reality of the troubled teen industry likely isn't as extreme as what we see in Wayward, it gives us a peek into what life could've been like for those who endured it.

