Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 trailer has been released, as viewers get a peek at what battles their characters are facing in the upcoming three episodes.



In the two-minute-long teaser, we're briefly back with Will from the end of season 2 after he's channelled Vecna's powers to stop an army of Demogorgons from killing his friends.

The familiar tune of Upside Down by Diana Ross plays as Dustin says, "This whole time, everything we have ever assumed about the Upside Down has been dead wrong."

Some notable quotes include Vecna declaring, "It is time for a new world", while Steve tells Dustin, "You die, I die," to which Dustin repeats this back to him.

We also see Henry Creel as he creepily turns into 001 - but what does this mean?

Expect chaos, carnage, and the most terrifyingly unexpected...

What are fans saying?

Since the trailer dropped, Stranger Things fans have been reacting to the new scenes from the teaser on social media, and it's left them with a lot of questions, along with concern for their favourite characters.

"Stranger Things Vol 2 trailer released oh everybody dying," one person said.









A second person wrote, "3 seconds of will byers this better be intentional gatekeeping or else its gonna get nasty."









A third person responded, "This was the most interesting part of the trailer to me... they really have no idea and neither do we."









"STEVE AND DUSTIN DO NOT TAKE UNNECESSARY JOURNEYS DO NOT TAKE TRIPS ON TREACHEROUS ROADS I AM SO SCARED," a fourth person reacted.









Someone else posted, "Yeah wrap it up you've been saying that for almost a year now."













"IS THAT A F***ING DEAGON HEAD?!?!?!?!" another person exclaimed.









One fan just had this realisation (we're not crying...), as they shared "just realised this is probably our last ever Stranger Things trailer…"









Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 is set to be released on December 25 at 5pm PT on Netflix.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Stranger Things finale to feature 'song that's never been on TV', and Millie Bobby Brown reacts to biggest Stranger Things fan theories.

