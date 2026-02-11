Stranger Things: The First Shadow stage show is heading to our TV screens as it has been announced that the Tony-award winning Broadway production will be recorded and released on Netflix.

The recording of the prequel story is taking place this week, and as a result, public performances of the show from Tuesday to Saturday have been cancelled in order for the performances with the original cast to be filmed.

At the time of writing, a release date has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.

For those who haven't seen the stage prequel, if you've seen the hit sci-fi series, then you'll recognise some familiar faces.

"Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town," the official synopsis reads.

“When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach."

Jim Hopper is played by David Harbour, Bob Newby is played by Sean Astin in the second series, and Joyce Maldonado – who is married and Joyce Byers by the first season – is played by Winona Ryder.

Henry Creel is introduced in season four as big bad Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), also known as ‘One’, since he was the first child to be part of Dr Martin Brenner’s experiments at Hawkins National Laboratory.

Ahead of the Stranger Things finale, Campbell Bower made a surprise appearance performing as Henry Creel in the Broadway production in December.

Since the news that viewers will be able to watch a recording of the production on Netflix, fans have all been saying the same thing.

One person said, "They couldn’t do that before s5 so that people would have context to what they were watching?"









"I don’t know what to say other than the damage has already been done and this will do nothing," a second person wrote.





A third person posted, "About a year too late."

"Actually baffling that they would do this AFTER the season it ties into and not before it," a fourth person commented.

"Don’t p*** me off omfg. This should have been done and on Netflix between S4 and S5 so the audience could have CONTEXT and so they could parallel and give the characters & story proper arcs omfg. I CAN’T!!!!!!!!!!" a fifth person reacted.

