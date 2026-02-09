Stranger Things actor gives revealing response when asked about finale

It's fair to say the Stranger Things finale left fans divided on how satisfied they were will the Netflix's show's conclusion - but now one star of the series has gave his honest opinion on the matter.

Actor Matthew Modine who played Dr. Martin Brenner (or as Eleven called him "Papa") in Stranger Things has weighed in by sharing his thoughts via social media on the big finale.

In an Instagram post from two days ago, one fan commented underneath asking Modine whether he "liked" the finale of Stranger Things.

To which the actor made his feeling clear with his one word response, "Nope."

But he didn't stop there also responded to another fan who asked if he believes in a secret ninth episode, as he replied, 'hoping so for the fans."

After the finale episode aired on New Years Eve, fans were convinced that a secret ninth episode was coming out on January 7 as part of the "Conformity Gate" theory which is the idea that the finale and Volume Two were actually a contorted version created by Vecna, in which the audience, Mike, or both are under Vecna’s curse.

As one X/Twitter user put it, this theory "would explain why all characters end up as conformed, watered-down versions of themselves."

But alas, when the big day rolled around there was no secret episode, with star Finn Wolfhard making fun of the theory during his guest host appearance on SNL.

