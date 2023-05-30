24 of the best Succession finale memes

Succession is over.

The much beloved and widely watched HBO drama-come-dark comedy has aired for the final time as season four came to a highly anticipated conclusion.

Warning: This article obviously contains spoilers so if you haven't watched then please move on.

The fates of Kendall, Roman, Shiv, Tom, Greg, Connor and Waystar Royco have been sealed. Did Matsson complete his takeover of the company or did Kendall manage to retain his flimsy grip on his father's legacy? Did this very convincing theory about Tom come true?

Well, the mammoth final episode, which clocked in at nearly 90 minutes, revealed all but we won't be telling you anything specific here but if you have watched the last episode then you'll no doubt enjoy these many many memes from the gripping finale.

Once again: There will be spoilers.

































































































If you still craving more Succession here are our favourite 40 quotes from the show ever.

