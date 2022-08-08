Things got heated at the Love Island reunion, as islanders Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe appeared to get into a tense row.

It had already been reported that Coco stormed off set when filming took place, and their exchange was finally seen.

"I know someone who wishes they would have got with someone, but we move..." Summer shadily said about her former-friend.

"If you can't handle a big personality, don't go on reality TV, it's banter!" Coco replied, to which Summer quipped: "Friends don't say certain things hun, but alright."

