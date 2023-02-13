The purpose of the Super Bowl may be for the two best teams to go head-to-head in the biggest game of the season, but for many, it is synonymous with the best commercials marketing teams have to offer.

With more than 100 million people watching the big game, it’s the perfect opportunity for brands to air their most memorable advertisements.

Whether it’s tugging on people’s heartstrings like Apple’s “Shot on an iPhone” campaign or making people laugh out loud like Old Spice’s “I’m on a Horse,” the Super Bowl is the best opportunity to see amazing commercials.

So we’ve rounded up eight commercials that stood out as particularly memorable for those who may have missed them.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck for Dunkin’ Donuts

Keeping with his brand, Affleck, appeared on behalf of his favorite coffee chain, Dunkin' Donuts, as a drive-thru employee. Throughout the commercial, unsuspecting customers pulled up to see Affleck handing out coffee orders.

But suddenly, Affleck's wife, Lopez, pulls up to angrily ask him, "what are you doing here?" before requesting he get her a glazed donut.

It appeared just days after she looked legitimately angry with him for appearing bored at the Grammys.

Will Ferrell for General Motors and Netflix

In a cinematic-like commercial, Ferrell drove through several Netflix show universes like Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Stranger Things using a GM vehicle.

E-Trade Babies throw a wedding

The E-Trade babies returned this year in a commercial where they celebrated the E-Trade baby's best friend's wedding.

Maya Rudolph for M&M's

Continuing their troll campaign against haters like Tucker Carlson, M&M's chose to launch their clam-flavored M&M's as "MaYas."

Steve Martin for Pepsi

Comedian and actor Martin joined Pepsi for an advertisement where he joked about being such an incredible actor he could act disappointed, excited, joyful, and more - even while trying Pepsi.

Acting or not? Who's to say.

Google Pixel

Appealing to the younger audience, Google Pixel advertised the Pixel 7's ability to remove people in the background, unblur blurry photos, and more.

Sarah McLachlan for Busch Light

The In the Arms of an Angel singer made a cameo for Busch Light where she unexpectedly sang her iconic song.

The ad brings a whole new meaning to McLachlan's song.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston for PopCorners

The Breaking Bad cast returned together to appear in a commercial for PopCorners where they played their famous characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White.

