The purpose of the Super Bowl may be for the two best teams to go head-to-head in the biggest game of the season, but for many, it is synonymous with the best commercials marketing teams have to offer.
With more than 100 million people watching the big game, it’s the perfect opportunity for brands to air their most memorable advertisements.
Whether it’s tugging on people’s heartstrings like Apple’s “Shot on an iPhone” campaign or making people laugh out loud like Old Spice’s “I’m on a Horse,” the Super Bowl is the best opportunity to see amazing commercials.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
So we’ve rounded up eight commercials that stood out as particularly memorable for those who may have missed them.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck for Dunkin’ Donuts
Keeping with his brand, Affleck, appeared on behalf of his favorite coffee chain, Dunkin' Donuts, as a drive-thru employee. Throughout the commercial, unsuspecting customers pulled up to see Affleck handing out coffee orders.
But suddenly, Affleck's wife, Lopez, pulls up to angrily ask him, "what are you doing here?" before requesting he get her a glazed donut.
It appeared just days after she looked legitimately angry with him for appearing bored at the Grammys.
Will Ferrell for General Motors and Netflix
In a cinematic-like commercial, Ferrell drove through several Netflix show universes like Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Stranger Things using a GM vehicle.
\u201cWill Ferrell takes a tour through the NetflixVerse in a new GM #SuperBowl ad\n\nhttps://t.co/4kXjrK29E3\u201d— Geek Vibes Nation (@Geek Vibes Nation) 1676249265
E-Trade Babies throw a wedding
The E-Trade babies returned this year in a commercial where they celebrated the E-Trade baby's best friend's wedding.
\u201cThe recipe for a good marriage? Love, devotion, and a good portfolio. #ETRADEBaby #ETRADEBabyWedding\u201d— E*TRADE Baby (@E*TRADE Baby) 1676047148
Maya Rudolph for M&M's
Continuing their troll campaign against haters like Tucker Carlson, M&M's chose to launch their clam-flavored M&M's as "MaYas."
Steve Martin for Pepsi
Comedian and actor Martin joined Pepsi for an advertisement where he joked about being such an incredible actor he could act disappointed, excited, joyful, and more - even while trying Pepsi.
Acting or not? Who's to say.
\u201cWhen I was 13, I saw my first live comedian ever at Disneyland\u2019s Golden Horseshoe Review \u2013 sponsored by Pepsi. If someone then had said to me, \u201c55 years from now, you will be doing an ad for Pepsi on the Super Bowl,\u201d I would have said, \u201cSounds about right.\u201d\u201d— Steve Martin (@Steve Martin) 1676248452
Google Pixel
Appealing to the younger audience, Google Pixel advertised the Pixel 7's ability to remove people in the background, unblur blurry photos, and more.
\u201cGo ahead, reminisce. The #Pixel7 Pro never fumbles on fixing your memories. #FixedOnPixel\u201d— Google Pixel (@Google Pixel) 1676249642
Sarah McLachlan for Busch Light
The In the Arms of an Angel singer made a cameo for Busch Light where she unexpectedly sang her iconic song.
The ad brings a whole new meaning to McLachlan's song.
\u201cQ1: In the aaaarms of the aaaangels\u2026 ope, we're crying again.\n\nSarah McLachlan and her sad song star in Busch Light's not-sad Super Bowl spot, which was the first full ad to be released this year.\n\nWhat do you think of it? What are the benefits of an early ad drop? #AdweekChat\u201d— Adweek (@Adweek) 1675278765
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston for PopCorners
The Breaking Bad cast returned together to appear in a commercial for PopCorners where they played their famous characters Jesse Pinkman and Walter White.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.