People don’t think Tucker Carlson will recover from M&Ms Super Bowl clapback

M&M’s has debuted its new campaign featuring Maya Rudolph as their spokesperson - and people think Tucker Carlson will still find a problem with it.
The candy company recently elected Rudolph to represent them after running into multiple controversies with their spokescandy.
Most notably, Carlson, 53, raised a problem with M&M’s choosing to replace the green M&M’s heels with sneakers.
So in return, the company has decided to troll the haters by giving the very likable Rudolph an opportunity to market their candies as outlandishly as possible with “Ma&Ya’s” - a candy-coated clam-flavored bite.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
In the advertisement, which ran during the second half of the game, people tasted the new clammy candies, much to their disgust. In the background of the final shot, the red M&M can be seen holding a sign that says, “help.”
\u201cYou gotta love @TuckerCarlson getting trolled so hard. #SuperBowl #tuckercarlson @mmschocolate\u201d— Nate Wilson (@Nate Wilson) 1676251953
Despite their efforts to make a joke from the absurd situation, people are convinced Sunday's commercial won't land well with the Fox News host.
The whole skit appeared to mock the very idea that anyone would take M&Ms seriously at all - let alone devote entire segments to railing against them.
\u201cFirst appearance of an M&M spokescandy during #SuperBowl\u202f\u202f\u202f ad. Tucker Carlson and Nick Adams are feeling extra randy.\u201d— Jonathan (@Jonathan) 1676249876
\u201cI knew all that yang about M&M's "spokescandies" being benched was just ad execs messing with the Tucker Carlson demographic. Was way funny to see one of them holding up a card begging "help" in Maya Rudolph's #SuperBowl ad, though.\u201d— Eric Deggans at NPR (@Eric Deggans at NPR) 1676250250
People will be watching Carlson's show Tucker Carlson Tonight closely to see if the conservative commentator will mention the candy company's advertisement.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.