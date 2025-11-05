The wait is almost over. Selling Sunset spin-off, Selling the OC will be back on our screens for season 4 very soon, and if the drama is anything like season 3, we're in for a rollercoaster watch.

The episodes will premeire on Netflix on 12 November, and it would appear there's a mixture of new and returning faces in the cast ready to sell some more multi-million dollar houses...or, you know...just argue for our entertainment.

Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall will all be returning to the show - but you'll notice some key names are missing from the lineup.

“A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since Season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there,” series creator Adam DiVello previously told Tudum of what to expect.

Who has left Selling the OC season 4?

Alexandra Jarvis (otherwise known as Jarvis) is one of those who won't be returning - and she's left the Oppenheim Group entirely. According to her Instagram she's now a "lawyer turned creative", and regularly posts recipe videos.

Her sidekick from the OC, Alexandra Rose, also likely won't be back. Her name isn't on the cast list, and she's not in any of the promo materials.

A third Alex, Alexandra Harper, also isn't seen in the trailer, along with previous fan-favourite, Kayla Cardona, prompting speculation that they're also out.

Sean Palmieri, who was caught up in season 3's biggest talking points, has confirmed he's quit the Oppenheim Group, and won't be seen on Selling the OC anymore.

"Unfortunately, the Oppenheim Group was not a culture fit for me and I’m really excited for the future as I just signed as a partner with an amazing, top-producing team and mentor, Steve Games, previous owner of Prudential California Realty and Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty", he told ET of his exit.

Who is joining Selling the OC season 4?

There are three new agents joining the OC office in season 4.

Ashtyn Zerboni is an agent with The Oppenheim Group in La Jolla and Orange County, and also moonlights as a model and actor. We get our first glimpse of her in the trailer, when she stirs the pot, with Alex Hall.

"Ashtyn has a reputation in the San Diego office for starting drama", says fellow newcomer, Fiona Belle.

Fiona is now the youngest agent in the Selling Sunset/The OC multiverse at 23 years old, having joined the Oppenheim Group in 2024.

"At 23 years old, Fiona’s out to prove that age doesn’t define ability, and so far she’s doing just that, closing million-dollar deals within her first six months as an agent", her official description reads.

Joining them is Kaylee Ricciardi, who has 13 years of experience under her belt. She started out by managing short-term rentals during Coachella, and she has a more global perspective than most agents, being raised in New England, and previously living in Spain.

How did season 3 of Selling the OC end?

As with all good reality shows, it ended explosively.

Alex Hall and Tyler's relationship was left in an 'are-they-or-aren't-they?' state, after she prepared to jet off to Italy with a new love interest, but couldn't convince herself to leave her co-worker behind.

But did she end up going? Or did she stay for Tyler?

While she did end up going to Europe, we see in the trailer for season 4 that there's a rather teary moment between her and the fellow real estate mogul, where they seem to rekindle. So, basically, we still have no idea what's going on.

Elsewhere, things took a dramatic turn during a day at the races, when Austin and Sean had a showdown about the alleged false rumours that had been spread around the office regarding Austin's private life.

When the confrontation gets physical, the other agents are then forced to choose a side.

While Sean has now left the show, it won't surprise you to learn that the former friends still don't speak.

