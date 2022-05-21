Prime Video’s adaptation of the hit comic book series The Boys has poked fun at pretty much everything in its previous two seasons and its web content.

Unabashed patriot Cameron Coleman is basically Tucker Carlson, they’ve satirised companies capitalising on LGBTQ+ content, and now, they’ve taken aim at the Marvel franchise and Justice League.

Releasing a trailer for “the Bourke cut” of the fake blockbuster Dawn of the Seven, fictional superhero company Vought International wrote on YouTube: “When darkness descends on the world, and it seems all hope is lost, seven heroes will rise.

“Seven who will stand. Seven who will fight. Seven who will restore light and hope, and see the sun rise on a new era.

“This is the true story of the greatest superhero team the world has ever known.”

Except anyone who has seen the popular show on Amazon’s streaming service will know that these ‘supes’ are actually Absolutely Terrible – with the drama instead imagining a world where superheroes are incredibly corrupt, and only one group of vigilantes are willing to take them all on.

Not content with mocking the Zach Snyder cut of DC Comics’ Justice League, the showrunners have even launched an official website for the ‘film’, with one critic from ‘Slash Vilm’ instructing audiences to “stay for the post-post-credits scene credits”.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Take that, Marvel.

And not long after sharing the ‘trailer’ on social media, fans were quick to praise the parody – including Mr Snyder himself – and demand Vought Studios ‘Release the Bourke Cut’:

The film is supposedly due to be released on 3 June – conveniently, the same date that the third series of The Boys is set to be released on Prime Video.

God, we love marketing.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.