The Chase viewers were in an emotional mood during the most recent episode of the ITV show, after a solo player took home the jackpot during a very tense final round.

Alan, 62, had fans running to social media after winning £9,000 while facing off with Paul Sinnerman.

During a nail-biting final chase, the former IT technician managed an impressive 18 answers on his own after his teammates were caught earlier in the show.

His teammates Amanda, 38, Paawan, 24 and Tom, 41, were all eliminated by Sinnerman, having racked up an impressive £30,000 in their cash builder rounds. It was only the sixth time such a large amount had been achieved in the last 10 years.

The chaser came desperately close to catching him, but Sinnerman gambled it all by guessing an answer with three seconds to go before host Bradley Walsh had even asked the question.

It means that Alan had the chance to knock him back by answering “What colour the stars on the Venezuelan flag are” and he correctly said “white”.

Alan claimed a tense victory on Monday ITV

Alan was overwhelmed after the chase was over and he looked close to tears as he revealed he’d be spending the money taking his wife on a cruise.

“I had a feeling this wasn't going to end well for me and it turned out to be right,” The Sinnerman said after the defeat.

Fans were in an ecstatic mood after the result, with one writing on Twitter: “Legit crying for Alan. Look at his little face YES YES YES #TheChase.”

“Congratulations, Alan! That was tense,” another added.

"Yes Alan!! Big boss man beating the chaser on his own," one more said.









It’s a more positive reaction than one player received last week after one contestant took the minus offer which saw an eye-watering £11,000 taken off her team’s total.

Jo, from Harrogate, was the last to take on Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan on Thursday’s episode after fellow contestants Hassan and Luke secured £23,000 and £6,000 respectively.

