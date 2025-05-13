Huge The Last of Us Season Two Episode Five ending is very different to the game

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Season Two and The Last of Us: Part II.

The Last of Us Season Two Episode Five had one of the most shocking endings to an episode of the series so far and that scene plays out very differently in The Last of Us: Part II.

Episode Five focuses on Seattle Day Two as Ellie and Dina venture further into the city to hunt down Abby.

The end scene focuses on Ellie, who is on her own at this point, finding Nora, who was one of those with Abby when she killed Joel, at St Mary's Hospital.

After Ellie has her at gunpoint demanding to know where Abby is, Nora manages to make a break for it and throws liquid at Ellie to stun her. This is slightly different to the game where Nora throws a tray that surprises Ellie very briefly.

Ellie then chases Nora through the hospital but this sequence is much shorter than the game - which is probably to be expected as there is a bit of gameplay to go through.

In the TV show, Nora shouts for Ellie to be shot at by her comrades as they're running through the hospital. This is similar to the game.



But in the series Nora then falls down an elevator shaft and into the basement section of the hospital where there are fatal spores, which infect humans with Cordyceps, unless they're immune like Ellie.



Former patrols can be seen still alive but heavily infected with Cordyceps before Ellie finds Nora up against a locked door with the unmistakable red light flashing.

There are some key differences between The Last of Us Season Two Episode Five and events in the game / Screenshots from HBO & Naughty Dog

However in the game, Ellie gets Nora at gunpoint while faced by WLF soldiers with a hole in the floor to the basement below behind them. Ellie takes them both down into the basement. Nora runs away again and Ellie then has to sneak past or fight through a mix of both WLF soldiers and infected. She then finds Nora similarly up against a locked door with the red light flashing.

The scene with the red light is quite similar, even in terms of dialogue. However Nora's death is much more violent in the game.

In the TV show, Ellie hits her with an iron bar and then it cuts to black. In the game, with Ellie facing Nora, a square button menacingly comes up which the player has no option to push to hit Nora while the camera remains on Ellie. This happens a total of three times with the final strike cutting to black.

It's the first time Ellie has been faced with a situation on her own like this while in Seattle and it's the first time she's seen to perform such a violent act on another character without anyone there to reel her in.

Episode Five ends with Joel saying hi to Ellie as she's waking up in her bed. Again, this is different to the game as in The Last of Us: Part II, as it immediately shows Ellie returning to the theatre where Dina and Jesse are.

