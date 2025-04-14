The Last of Us Season 2 opening scene already deviates from game in major way

The first episode of The Last of Us Season 2 has aired and there was a massive change from the game it's based on, The Last of Us Part II, in the very first scenes before the opening titles rolled.



WARNING: The following article contains mild spoilers for the TV show The Last of Us and the game The Last of Us Part II.

HBO's hit video game adaptation is back and carries on where the first season ended. But while the second game starts in Jackson, four years on from the events at the end of the first game, Season 2 starts by taking viewers immediately back to Salt Lake City to expand on what happened there before then moving ahead to Jackson five (not four) years later.

The opening scenes of Season 2 of the TV show give viewers a first look at new character Abby immediately, who isn't properly introduced until later in The Last of Us Part II, with her backstory and motives not being established until much later on.

The last remaining Fireflies from Joel's rampage at the end of Season 1 look heartbroken but Abby, who is one of them, is determined to seek revenge.

They all agree to regroup and move to Seattle to try and track Joel down but he has a huge head start on them and took their only vehicle.

This is hugely different to the timeline of the second game.

Abby is introduced much earlier in The Last of Us TV show than the second game / Image from HBO

In the game, while Abby is introduced as a character fairly early on, her story and motives do not fully come into play until around the halfway point, so much much later, but they begin to be established from the very start in the TV show.

Her story and wanting to find Joel play out as a huge shock during the game as her character is given a whole new perspective that's slowly uncovered, which is something that made The Last of Us Part II so good (in the opinion of indy100).

The game focuses on tearing down existing and establishing new perceptions players have of characters through the course of its story whereas the TV show seems to establish a moral conflict from the very beginning.

The end point will undoubtedly be the same (which is likely to be reached in Season 3 of the TV show) but it seems the journey the TV show will take to get there will be very different to the game.

It was previously said the timeline of the game, which is already quite complex, would be altered but this change already gives a hugely different take on the whole narrative.

