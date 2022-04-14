Dan Stevens left The One Showhosts speechless after calling out Boris Johnson live on air.

On Wednesday's episode, the Downtown Abbey actor sat down with Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas to discuss his upcoming series Gaslit.

He kickstarted by describing the show's plot, saying: "What you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign."

Stevens then jokingly corrected himself with a not-so-subtle snub against the prime minister: “No, I’m sorry, that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”

The presenters were left stunned by the unexpected comment, with Jenas hiding his face from the camera. Gasps could also be heard around the studio.

The remark comes after calls for Johnson to resign following Partygate fines. He is the first sitting prime minister ever found to have broken the law.

From celebrity walkouts to cringe-worthy comments, here are the craziest moments of all time from The One Show:





Morrissey’s job history

The former Smiths frontman certainly doesn't shy away from a controversial opinion. Back in 2009, he was asked about being on benefits in the 70s – and gave the presenters the exact opposite of what they wanted.

Morrissey admitted he was "quite happy to be unemployed because [he] didn't want to work."

"I didn't want to have a job," he candidly added.

"I couldn’t think of a job I wanted to do, so I thought I shouldn’t do any."





Gary Barlow walks out



The Take That star stormed off set, leaving BBC viewers concerned. Angela Scanlon and Richard Osman continued to conduct the interview when Mark said: “I feel a bit weird now.”

Howard assured: “He’ll be alright.”

Richard Branson's dance moves

Sir Richard Branson certainly made his mark on The One Show when he hopped on top of the table and busted out his best moves. Branson told hosts that he doesn't have the skills for Strictly Come Dancing, but he is a keen table dancer.

"Table dancing I'm good at," he admitted. "All our tables at Necker (Island) are made for dancing."

No one could have predicted what would happen next...

Brian Cox’s aliens



The physicist got whisked away to a local pub to educate punters on alien life.

Awkwardly, the only cheer he got was when he stopped talking.





Theresa and Philip May talk shoes



In 2017, Theresa May took to The One Show sofa in a bid to show a more of a human side to her and her husband, Philip.

The bizarre conversation covered shoes, walking holidays and who takes out the bins.

Cliff Richard’s BBC lawsuit

Before his appearance on the show, the singer sued the BBC for covering a police raid on his house. He said he "will never, ever get over it."

When the host addressed the "awkwardness", Richard declared: "My relationship with the BBC is fine."

David Cameron's sleep pattern

Things took an awkward turn when presenter Matt Baker asked the ex prime minister about his sleep pattern, quizzing: "How on earth do you sleep at night?"

A confused Cameron responded: "Erm, I've always been able to sleep, OK.

"At the end of the day, if you are exhausted, you will make the wrong decisions."

James May and Richard Hammond return to the BBC

In 2016, the pair took a seat on the red sofa to promote their upcoming Amazon series, The Grand Tour.

Angellica Bell awkwardly took a swipe at the former Top Gear hosts, saying, "It's all top secret because your employers want to sell their subscriptions."

And it went all downhill from there.

Bruce Willis makes no sense



While promoting his movie, A Good Day To Die Hard, the actor came across as a little less than enthusiastic. In fact, he wasn't making much sense at all – which he later put down to "jetlag."





