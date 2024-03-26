Fans of the acclaimed television show, The Wire have been paying their tributes to the Key Bridge in Baltimore.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland has collapsed after a huge container ship crashed into the structure in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Singapore-flagged Dali ship steered into one of the bridge's pillars after appearing to lose power. The collision caused the 1.6m long bridge to fall into the Patapsco River below, including multiple cars that were travelling on the bridge at the time.

At the time of writing two people were reportedly rescued from the waters, with at least seven people reported to be missing.

In the aftermath of the incident, fans of the TV show The Wire have been reminiscing about the bridge which is featured heavily throughout season two, which primarily focuses on the docks and dock workers of Baltimore and the struggles that industry was facing.

Episode one of season two sees detective Jimmy McNulty discover a body beneath the bridge. Other scenes involve characters like Frank and Nick Sobotka talking by the waterside with the bridge pictured in the backdrop.

The devastating news has seen images from the show shared on social media by fans and accounts dedicated to The Wire.













The Wire's creator, David Simon, who was a reporter in Baltimore shared several reactions to the news. In a statement shared on X/Twitter he wrote: "Thinking first of the people on the bridge. But the mind wanders to a port city strangling. All the people who rely on ships in and out. The auto-ship imports, Domino Sugar, coal exports, dockwork, whatever container traffic we didn't lose to Norfolk. Industries. Jobs. Families."

