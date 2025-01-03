The Traitors castle is now available to book for your dream wedding

The Traitors is back for season 3, and people are tuning in for the biggest competition of deception. However, some are even plotting their futures in the castle where it takes place at the same time.

Both the UK and US versions of The Traitors are filmed in the same location in Scotland - around 30 minutes drive outside Inverness in the Highlands.

The estate itself is home to Ardross Castle, where the roundtable discussions take place. However, it's thought the contestants don't actually stay there during the competition, and actually stay in a hotel close to the airport.

Dating back to the 19th Century, the castle sits on over 100 acres of lush greenery, and is surrounded by forests and hills - all the better for decision-making when you need to banish a fellow contestant.

The 1st Duke of Sutherland bought Ardross in the late 1700s and built a hunting lodge, and it's since had a number of owners who made big changes to it.

In 1983, the McTaggart family acquired the estate and began to restore the gardens to how they could've been when it was first built.

While rooms are not available to stay in individually on a nightly basis, if you're recently engaged, it could be one to add to your venue list, as they do take whole wedding bookings.

The Great Hall can cater for up to 130 guests for dancing and dining, and many ceremonies they host take place in the grounds outside.

And you won't need to scramble for taxis home either, as the venue can accommodate 41 guests for two nights, usually the night before and the night of your wedding.

While there's little information available on the average cost of hiring it, The Times reported that a two-night stay will set you back £45,000. With the BBC show only boosting its profile, don't expect that figure to cool off anytime soon either.

In photos posted to their website, the luxurious castle is filled with a number of huge bedrooms - some with four-poster beds - and free-standing bathtubs.

It also has a number of other rooms, some of which are seen in The Traitors, including a snooker room, a banquet hall, and a number of lounges for relaxing in.

Not getting married? The castle's website also states that it's available to hire for photoshoots and TV productions - so it's a good time to gather your friends and all chip in, so you can go and play your very own version of The Traitors for the day.

