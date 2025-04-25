As if there wasn't enough real-world drama happening right now, Vanderpump Villa is back for season 2, and with the Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives cast andStassi Schroeder heading over to Italy to be part of Lisa Vanderpump's new hotel venture - what could possibly go wrong?

Plus there's fresh and returning faces among the hotel staff, including favourites Hannah and Marciano, who will no doubt spent the entire season screaming at each other once again, and newbie Siadi, who's reportedly set to shake things up.

For those who didn't catch season one of the Hulu/Disney+ series, which was set at Chateau Rosabelle in the south of France, this Vanderpump Rules spin-off sees Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump set up a luxury summer hotel in a plush European destination - and then hire the most unhinged people imaginable to run it.

This time, the 64-year-old has jumped ship over to Italy, with a new countryside castle just outside of Umbria - and you can visit it.

La Badia di Orvieto usually operates as a four-star hotel which is a 10 minute drive from the small, medieval city of Orvieto, nestled between Florence and Rome.

La Badia di Orvieto

The inside of the castle is as traditional as you'd imagine as it used to be an abbey, and much of the old walls still remain around the courtyard, making it the perfect location for a wedding.

It boasts 22 rooms and five sweets all with incredible Italian countryside views. Plus, you won't have much need to leave the property anyway as there's a restaurant, bar, outdoor pool, and tennis court all on-site.

"Geographically the location of the Badia is strategic, and available activities range from excursions into nature, visits to archaeological sites and the neighbouring art cities, to participating in tastings and events in the renowned wineries and traditional olive mills. The Spas and Parks of the Waters of Upper Lazio and Tuscany are within easy reach", the website reads.

La Badia di Orvieto

La Badia di Orvieto

The reviews suggest it's super popular too.

"What a spectacular experience! We visited here for my brothers wedding and it was absolutely perfect. The setting is incredible and so is the service", one Trip Advisor review reads.

"A unique structure of its kind. It offers you the opportunity to live a night in the Middle Ages. The halls, the tower, the courtyard. Elegantly renovated", another penned.

We can't wait to see how the cast get on...

