It's been three months since K-Pop Demon Hunters first hit our screens on Netflix, and frankly, no one was prepared for the cultural impact it was about to have.

The movie racked up 33 million views in just two weeks, reaching the top 10 in 93 countries, and many of its hit songs have made their way into the global charts, surpassing the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Benson Boone. It's even gone on to become Netflix's most successful English-language film ever.

The animation sees two pop groups Huntr/x, a globally-successful girl group made up of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are chosen as secret guardians to fight back against demons trying to take over, and keep their fans safe.

Netflix/Pexels

However, their biggest threat would become their music rivals and male counterpart, Saja Boys.

But, unlike many musical films, the tracks used feel authentic, not least thanks to top producers coming on board for the ride, including Teddy Park - who's been responsible for propelling Blackpink to the top of the K-Pop industry in real life.

But it's not just the music that's having a moment. It would turn out that since the release of K-Pop Demon Hunters, searches for trips to South Korea have grown by a whopping 40 per cent.

“Holidaymakers increasingly want to experience the real places behind viral moments and for many, South Korea has shot to the top of the list", says Betty Bouchier-Hobin, travel expert at Destination2.

“With holidaymakers faced with a bigger choice of destinations to choose from than ever before, people are looking for unique factors to guide their decision."

It makes total sense too - its capital Seoul has been named the top city for Gen Z to visit for the fourth year in the row, as the popularity of Korean culture continues to dominate globally - whether through music, TV, or even food.

@lizeandtom 20 Must-Do Things in Seoul, South Korea 🇰🇷 From palaces & temples to K-pop vibes & street food heaven, here’s your ultimate Seoul travel guide ⛩️🍜 Heritage, foodie heaven, street style & city lights – Seoul has it all! The perfect bucket list city! 💫 #seoul #seoulkorea #southkorea #southkoreatravel #traveltips #travelinspo #traveltok #backpacking #budgettravel #travelvibes #creatorsearchinsights

From January to July this year, a total of 8.28 million international tourists visited Seoul, up 15.9 per cent from the same period last year.

The capital of South Korea and a place where history meets modern culture, there's little wonder it's become a place so well-loved by tourists seeking all kinds of adventure.

The city is leaning into its new K-culture association too, with monuments from movies and TV shows, such as Korea's Stone Art Museum from 'Queen of Tears', Deoksu Palace Stone Wall Road from 'Reborn Rich' and Dongdaemun Design Plaza from 'Vincenzo' all becoming unmissable landmarks.

Now, with the success of K-Pop Demon Hunters only adding to its cult status, South Korea is affirming itself as the place to visit if you have a love of entertainment.

Why not read...

Netflix’s Kpop Demon Hunters is a massive hit in cinemas - here's everything you need to know

Is Netflix's Emmy-winning Adolescence based on a true story? Here's everything we know

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings