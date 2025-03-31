Netflix's hit Adolescence series will be shown in schools for this important reason

On Monday (31 March), Netflix is making its acclaimed four-part series Adolescence available to all secondary schools across the UK via Into Film+.

In partnership with the healthy relationships charity Tender, comprehensive guides and resources will be provided for teachers, parents, and carers to support meaningful conversations around the series' key themes.

The announcement follows a roundtable discussion convened by the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, alongside representatives from charities supporting the health and mental well-being of young people. Charities in attendance included Tender, NSPCC, and The Children’s Society, as well as Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne and producers Emma Feller and Jo Johnson.

Getty Images





"As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you - it hit home hard," Starmer said.

"It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show. As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing, and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences.

"This isn’t a challenge politicians can simply legislate for. Believe me, if I could pull a lever to solve it, I would. Only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities can we tackle the issues this groundbreaking show raises."

Meanwhile, Anne Mensah, Netflix VP UK content, added: "Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society.

"We’re incredibly proud of the impact the show has made, and are delighted to be able to offer it to all schools across the UK through Into Film+. As part of this, healthy relationships charity Tender will create resources for teachers and parents to help them navigate the important topics the show explores."

