There’s a new hit show taking over Netflix, with Wednesday racking up millions of views over recent days.

In fact, Netflix has said the scripted series based on TheAddams Family is now the most-watched English-language series in a week in the platform’s history.

The official viewing figures are never released, and we just have to take Netflix’s word for it of course, but according to the streaming service, viewers watched more than 341.2 million hours of Wednesday in the space of a week.

It beat the previous record held by Stranger Things of 335 million, which is an awful lot.

Comedy horror series Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as the daughter of the Addams family, alongside the likes of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman.

Of course,Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon since it first aired back in 2016, with one of the most engaged fanbases out there – so it’s no surprise it’s provoked a big reaction.

In fact, some fans have jokingly begun framing the two shows as direct rivals, with the reactions coming in thick and fast.

The supposed ‘feud’ between the two Netflix shows has instantly become a meme on social media.

How will the 'feud' progress? We'll just have to keep an eye on social media to find out, we guess.

Wednesday has also set an unlikely milestone on Rotten Tomatoes after first arriving on the platform back on November 23.

