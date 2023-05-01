If you've not seen Jury Duty on Prime Video then we suggest you stop what you are doing and go watch the hilarious and heartwarming show where a man takes part in a fake trial without even knowing it.

The reality show, which is a mix of The Truman Show and Judge Duty, focuses on Ronald Gladden a regular guy thrust into a bizarre situation where he is the only person in an entire courtroom who isn't an actor (X-Men and Sonic the Hedgehog star James Marsden is one of the other jury members) but is completely unaware of what is actually going on.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

To Gladden, he's there to determine if a man is guilty after being sued by his former employer for being high and drunk on the job, defecating himself while at work and misprinting a batch of t-shirts to feature the word 'jorf.'

As you guessed it, it's a bizarre trial for a bizarre show but its become a huge hit on Amazon with Gladden becoming an overnight star as a result.

What does 'jorf' mean? Yet the word 'jorf' has become a topic of curiosity in the show due to one particular scene. In the fourth episode, all the jurors are allowed out of the courtroom to visit the scene of the alleged crime before going to get food and drinks at a Margaritaville restaurant. Upon arriving at the restaurant they are told their table isn't ready because the previous customers are still there. The group, made up of mostly older white men initially refused to move. However, they soon agree after seeing that one of the jury members is, for reasons, now wearing one of the 'jorf' t-shirts. Once sat down at the table though, the t-shirt begins to stir controversy with other people in the restaurant and a complaint is raised. After informing them about the complaint the waitress pretends to check its meaning and tells them that it is a secret white supremacist code so that they can identify each other in public.





Upon learning the revelation memes about the word have taken a different twist.





















But what does 'jorf' actually mean?

Well despite it meaning something very bad on the show it doesn't actually mean anything in real life. There is no such word as jorf and there isn't a racist meaning behind it.

It was simply a weird word made up for the show but perhaps avoid using it yourself just in case anyone does think it is real.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.