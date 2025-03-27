Duke University is annoyed that one of the most unhinged characters in The White Lotus is an alumnus who wears their shirt.

Mike White’s hit show The White Lotus returned to screens last month as season three, set in Thailand , kicked off, but not everyone is happy about some of this year’s characters.

Warning: some season three spoilers ahead.

Prestigious North Carolina institution Duke University has made known its disapproval of the character Timothy Ratliff, played by Jason Isaacs, wearing a Duke shirt as he teeters on the emotional edge after being implicated in shady business dealings.

Frank Tramble, Duke’s vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs told The New York Times that that university does not want to be associated.

“Duke appreciates artistic expression and creative storytelling,” Tramble explained in an email. “But characters prominently wearing apparel bearing Duke’s federally registered trademarks creates confusion and mistakenly suggests an endorsement or affiliation where none exists.”

He told Bloomberg that the show, “not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far.”

In one episode five scene, Ratliff contemplates ending his life, prompting imagery from the show, in which he is wearing a Duke shirt, to be shared online as a meme – something Duke University takes issue with.

“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses,” Tramble added. “As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available.”

But, while Duke officials are unhappy, experts in the field of intellectual property say there isn’t a lot they can do about it.

Jeanne Fromer, who specialises in intellectual property law at New York University, told The New York Times trademark law protects businesses and, in this case, artists have “strong protections under the First Amendment to use well-known trademarks for artistic and expressive purposes”.

“On the one hand, I understand that Duke is trying to disassociate themselves from this,” Fromer said. “On the other hand, they are drawing attention to it.”

On the positive side, the “ White Lotus effect ” has seen a tourism boost in Thailand and a rise in the number of people wanting to learn the Thai language .

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings