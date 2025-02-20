Every White Lotus season 3 filming location you can actually visit in Thailand

Season 3 of The White Lotus is in full swing and fans are already hooked on Thailand's installment of the murder-comedy series.

A host of new faces including Aimee Lou Wood, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Jason Isaacs have joined the cast of the HBO show, and it's already earned a 96 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Consider us strapped in.

What's more, The White Lotus always helps us plan our next holiday, because where's there's rich people, there's a look into the swanky hotels and beaches they go to, and we're taking notes for our next trip to Thailand.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality. And it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round of White Lotus,” said Mike White, the show's creator.

HBO were even reportedly offered a healthy 30 per cent tax rebate to convince them to go to Thailand over other location options (including Japan), and the country has heaped praise onto the show for sharing all Thailand has to offer.

Every season of the show so far has taken place on a different continent (with season one in Hawaii and season two in Sicily), however, executives have already said season 4 will likely break tradition and head back to Europe, so it's the perfect excuse to pack your bags and head further afield to live out the experience while you can.

Fancy taking on Asia for yourself? Here's every filming location we know about from The White Lotus season 3, that you can actually visit in real life...

Four Seasons Koh Samui

Four Seasons

As with other seasons of The White Lotus, the iconic Four Seasons resort has played the all-important role of The White Lotus itself - this time their Koh Samui location.

The five-star retreat boasts two infinity pools and jaw-dropping views of the Gulf of Thailand, making it a private paradise for any A-lister - or the HBO show's next murderer.

“The White Lotus has always been about blending authentic beauty and culture with compelling storytelling, which makes our partnership with Four Seasons an ideal fit,” says Pia Barlow, the executive vice president of Originals Marketing at HBO and Max. “We’re excited to create unforgettable moments that resonate both on and off the screen.”

The resort even has experiences exactly like those you'd expect the likes of Daphne or Tanya (RIP) to revel in, from a Secret Night Ritual involving four-hand healing, Tibetan singing bowls, and a warm lava shell massage.

Prices start from £1,422 per night, making it truly exclusive - perfect for adding to the mystery, right?

Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort

HBO

This is the first time in White Lotus history that multiple resorts have been used as filming locations for the show. While it's previously exclusively taken place at Four Seasons resorts, Thailand is nothing short of a tourist hotspot, so other hotels of a similar vibe were brought along for the ride - including the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort.

And what better location to fulfill the White Lotus fantasy, with lotus ponds and glass walkways a staple among its design, as well as one of the best spas on the island.

In a nod to its new-found fame, you can even book the 'Lotus package' which gives you access to some of their most exclusive dining and wellness experiences. Sold.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

George Apostolidis/Courtesy Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

Slightly further afield than the Koh Samui locations, the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is seen in the trailer for the show, as well as some of the city's famous night markets.

This luxurious pitstop has been nestled on the Chao Phraya River for 150 years, and now it can add HBO star to its resume, with some of its more generic backdrops, including the lobby and a cocktail bar being used in the show.

"The hotel’s fabled Authors’ Lounge provided inspiration for White as he crafted the next chapter of The White Lotus, while its storied lobby and opulent suites welcomed the cast and crew into its rich heritage", according to the hotel's website, with Anthony Tyler, its general manager adding: "When Mike White arrived at the hotel a few days ago, the first thing he said was, ‘I’m home.’ That says everything about the enduring magic of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. For nearly 150 years, we have welcomed luminaries - writers like Somerset Maugham, Joseph Conrad, and John le Carré, as well as visionaries from around the world. To now be featured in The White Lotus Season 3 is truly special."

Villa Jacinta in Choeng Mon, Koh Samui

Villa Jacinta

While Villa Jacinta is nothing short of breathtaking to look at anyway, we'll now get an even closer look at the lifestyles of the rich and famous in The White Lotus, as it could form a key part of season three's story.

According to OneFineStay, who rent the property out (hello, girls trip?): “With striking cubist design and incredible views across the Gulf of Thailand, it’s a real standout property that seamlessly blends Thai aesthetic with modern sophisticated design. It has a fabulous sunken seating area, two kitchens and a series of vibrant interior gardens all designed to evoke a sense of serenity.”

Coco Tam's, Bo Phut Beach

While technically not a filming location for the show, if you truly want to live like a member of its cast, Coco Tam's beach bar reportedly became a hangout for the the actors between takes. Blackpink's Lisa even posted a photo of herself on Instagram there, soaking up the sights around Bo Phut Beach. The golden sands span several kilometres between Big Buddha and Maenam beaches.

Phang Nga Bay

Getty

Phang Nga bay is one of the first glimpses we get of The White Lotus season three, as it features at the start of its unmissable trailer - and you probably recognise it from other hit films too.

The bay has already starred in the likes of James Bond, Bridget Jones: Edge of Reason and The Hangover Part II, and can be explored via anything from a canoe to a yacht. An missable part of Thai culture, some might say.

The White Lotus season three is now streaming on HBO Max.

