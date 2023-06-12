The White Lotus fans could be treated to a prequel starring Jennifer Coolidge

The creator of The White Lotus has left fans buzzing after revealing that a prequel starring Jennifer Coolidge is a real possibility.

The HBO series became an instant fan favourite when series one was released in 2021 and its fanbase has only grown with the much-loved second series in 2022, also starring fan favourite character Tanya McQuoid.

The White Lotus creator Mike White has recently revealed that the idea of a prequel starring McQuoid, portrayed by actress Coolidge, has been discussed.

Spoilers ahead...

Coolidge’s character was the only one to appear in both the show’s first and second series, but given her untimely demise, fans may have feared that it would be the last time we’d see the iconic Tanya.

However, Deadline reports that both White and Coolidge discussed the real possibility of a prequel during a press conference in Sydney, Australia.

White revealed that he has had some talks about the concept and even discussed using anti-ageing technology to make it realistic.

White said: “I absolutely think that’s possible, we were just talking about that.”

He continued: “It’s a funny idea. And making Jennifer, you know, 20 years younger, that would be fun too. I think Jennifer’s like, ‘Sure, let’s do it!’”

As for the location, Coolidge suggested: “Australia gets my vote.”

With season one set in Hawaii and the second in Sicily, White revealed his desire to create a season set in every continent.

He said: “My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent, basically.

“We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going. It would be so fun. Obviously, there’s a huge wealth of talent here and the beauty is inarguable, so it feels like it checks all the boxes.”

Season three of The White Lotus is due to be set in Thailand, with production already underway.

