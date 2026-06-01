Will there be a Euphoria season 4? What we know as season 3 comes to an emotional end

*Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria season 3 finale*

Euphoria season 3 finale is out now - but there's one question fans have, will there be another season?

In the finale titled "In God We Trust", we saw the tragic death of Rue (Zendaya) who took Percocet pills Alamo (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) gave her that were laced with fentanyl, and Ali (Colman Domingo) avenged her death by going to the Silver Slipper and killing Alamo, thanks to Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson) who took the bullets out of Alamo's gun.

This action also gave Maddy (Alexa Demie) a lucky escape as she was debt to Alamo before his death, and before he died, the cowboy criminal shared his intentions to start a family and live the American Dream with her.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Now the fate of our favourite characters have been revealed, many have been questioning whether Euphoria will return for another season.

Well, we now know as HBO has officially confirmed that this was the final episode of Euphoria, and the drama will not be returning for season 4.

Creator and show runner Sam Levinson spoke about this decision in an interview on The New York Times's Popcast,'s Popcast, "In terms of the story that we set out to tell, which is a story about addiction and its consequences, this feels like the end to me."

Given that the show's main character Rue, has been killed off this doesn't seem like a surprising decision, particularly since Zendaya herself previously appeared to hint season 3 would be the last.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Barrymore asked if this would be the show’s final season, to which Zendaya replied, “I think so, yeah.”

When asked once more by Barrymore, Zendaya repeated, “Yes, I think so."

Euphoria season 3 finale is now available to watch on HBO Max.



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