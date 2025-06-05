Love Island USA's Yulissa Escobar makes sudden exit as 'racist videos' appear online

Love Island USA is only two episodes into its seventh season and one of the islanders has already sensationally quit after resurfaced podcast clips of her using racist slurs appeared online.

At around the 18 minute mark of the second episode on Wednesday (4 June), Yulissa Escobar was removed from the villa with next to no context about why she'd suddenly disappeared from the show.

“Yulissa has left the villa", narrator Iain Stirling can be heard saying as the villa wakes up for the morning, suggesting she was given a backdoor exit.

Peacock

It comes after TMZ obtained clips of the 27-year-old Floridian on a podcast, repeatedly using the N-word while discussing a previous relationship.

On June 1, a fan account (@celebsnapz) posted two videos of Escobar using the racist language.

While she's not yet released a statement on what went down, social media had a big reaction.

Some say the exit was so subtle that they failed to notice she'd disappeared.

Others questioned how producers would've got her out the villa in the middle of the night without anyone else noticing.









Love Island USA continues nightly on Peacock. Indy100 has reached out to Yulissa Escobar for comment.

Why not read...

Why has Kyle Ashman left Love Island 2025 before it began?

Love Island 2025: Islanders confirmed ahead of series 12 - including one you probably already follow

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings