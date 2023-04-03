KSI forced to take social media 'break' after using racial slur in Sidemen video

KSI has said he'll be 'taking a break' from social media following a controversial clip which saw him use a racial slur.

The YouTuber-meets-boxer was playing a game of Countdown with The Sidemen, when he came up with the word, laughing that he 'needs the points'.

"There's no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn't have said it and I'm sorry", KSI later tweeted.

"I've always said to my audience that they shouldn't worship me or put me on a pedestal because I'm human."

