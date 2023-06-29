Iain Stirling facing backlash for this 'Nigerian prince' joke on Love Island

Love Island commentator Iain Stirling has sparked backlash after making jokes about a 'Nigerian prince' during the show.

Fans have been quick to point out the joke he made could be considered 'racist' and many are calling for TV regulator Ofcom to investigate how it made it onto the show.

"Mal wants to know if Sammy has ever been stung," he began in the offending voiceover.

"Well, there was that one time when he gave his bank account details to a Nigerian prince who claimed to have won the lottery."

