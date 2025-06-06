According to NASA this one thing protects us from deep space

According to NASA. a large bubble like sphere protects our solar system from the chaos of deep space.

The sun blows charged particles into the atmosphere which creates a bubble known as the heliosphere.

In late September NASA’s Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) will be sent to space to study the heliosphere.

NASA hopes to uncover more about how our solar system is shielded from cosmic radiation and interstellar particles by the giant bubble.

