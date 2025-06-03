Time to start practicing the dash to the sofa at 9pm because it's almost time for Love Island2025, and if the first additions to the lineup as anything to go by, we're in for a treat.

Season 12 starts on Monday 9th June on ITV2 and ITVX at its usual time of 9pm, and Maya Jama will once again be returning as host.

As ever, there's been rumours aplenty about who could form the cast this year, with models, influencers, and footballers all apparently ready to hit the villa looking for love.

What's more, on 3 June, ITV confirmed the full line-up - and many of those suspected to be flying to Majorca have made the cut.

Sophie Lee, 29, Manchester

If you're on Instagram, there's a good chance you probably already follow Sophie Lee, as the fire breather-turned-motivational speaker has already secured a 100,000-strong community.

Her content is mostly dedicated to empowering other women - especially those who, like her, have faced life-altering injuries.

"When I was 22 a fire breathing accident changed my life. Because of the depth of my burn, I’m very lucky to be alive. I developed a keloid tumour. I found out there was no cure in the world. I became an international case study", Sophie says.

"It’s been a long process and I’ve documented it very openly. For me it’s about raising awareness and also helping other trauma survivors. I’m very honoured, now they’ve put this surgery to be available on the NHS for many more patients. It can be seen as a medical breakthrough."

In the villa, Sophie is looking for "someone who is fun, spontaneous, who has a lot of jokes and who is attentive".

She also says she's the "CEO of empowerment. I want women to feel beautiful and validated in themselves and feel their best self."

Dejon Noel Williams, 26, London

Semi-pro footballer for Bedford Town and personal trainer Dejon is the son of Gifton Noel-Williams, who had a successful footballing career himself, having played for the likes of Stoke City, Watford, and Burnley.

"I’ve met all kinds of famous people through him," he says. "When I was younger it was weird because he was just my dad, but we’d go to a game and fans were asking for photos. I’ve met David Beckham, he was really nice."

Dejon is hoping to meet "someone who is beautiful on the inside and out, looks after themselves and is healthy."

Meg Moore, 25, Southampton

Payroll specialist Meg is on the hunt for a tall, dark, and handsome man with "nice eyes" and a "nice smile".

"You have to be clean, if you’re not changing your boxers, if you’re not brushing your teeth, if you’re not washing your nails and keeping your feet nice...that’s an ick", she says.

She's also an avid hater of men in flip-flops which is perfect when heading to a beach location for six weeks.

Tommy Bradley, 22, Hertfordshire

Landscape gardener Tommy is looking for a girl who's "very ambitious, with a big personality, caring, but also someone that doesn’t take themselves too seriously."

He adds: "I want a bit of everything. I haven’t got a specific type in terms of looks, though."

Alima Gagigo, 23, Glasgow

"You know when you just look at a guy and they have that Disney prince look to them? That’s it", wealth management client services executive Alima says of her dream man.

Her current strategy for bagging men is asking them to guess where she's from - and if they get it right - they get her number.

"They never guess correctly so it works really well if you don’t want to give a guy your number. I’m originally from Guinea Bissau. If they’re close and I really fancy them, I’ll give them my number anyway," she added.

Ben Holbrough, 23, Gloucester

Model and taxi driver Ben is on the hunt for someone who can give him "good chat, good vibes" and has nice teeth. Preferably sexy too.

According to his modelling page: "My main line of work is modelling, which I've been doing for about five or six years now. But when I'm not doing that, my hobbies are either going to the gym or playing football."

Megan Forte Clarke, 24, Dublin

Going against every Love Island stereotype, musical theatre lover Megan is looking for "a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothée Chalamet. I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’. I’m 5ft1 so any height really."

She's previously gone viral on TikTok for a Derry Girls video that apparently gets her stopped in the street. At time of writing, she has 22,000 followers on the app.

Helena Ford, 29, London

Self-confessed "reformer pilates princess" and cabin crew Helena straight up knows what she's looking for, and it's someone Northern.

"I feel like Northern people have much more banter than Southerners. If you look through my previous dating history, you’ll see I clearly go for personality. You can pretty much laugh me into bed", she says.

Her biggest flex? She counts Justin Bieber as a follower.

Kyle Ashman, 23, Stafford

Water operative Kyle already knows how to charm the girl he's looking for: "I just go with it, find something to compliment a girl on and go from there," he says.

In the villa, he's hoping to meet someone "fun, confident, and just themselves."

Blu Chegini, 26, London

Construction project manager Blu admits he often uses his Spanish speaking skills to woo women, but ultimately, is looking for something wholesome at the end of it. Aren't we all?

He wants someone"family oriented, has a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive." He says "personality goes a long way".

Shakira Khan, 22, Burnley

While 22-year-old Shakira works in marketing as her main job, she also does kids parties at the weekend that have her dressed up as all of our favourite Disney princesses.

She's looking for "someone who is tall, charming, witty, with big arms, a good smile and just really funny."

Despite being so young, she says she's ready to get herself a husband.

Harry Cooksley, 30, Guildford

Potentially the biggest career flex of the series, 30-year-old Harry says he's actually a body double for England footballer, Declan Rice.

"When he does a shoot, any body close ups will actually be me. You’ll never see my face, but you’ll see my shoulder or chest, that kind of thing", he says.

When he's not imitating the pro, he's a gold trader. His type on paper? Someone who can "hold eye contact" and a "sweet" girl.

