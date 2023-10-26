The 2000 pints in 200 days guy reveals how he managed to drink that much booze

Imagine drinking 10 pints in a day. Achievable, for sure, but probably not advisable. Now, imagine drinking 10 pints a day for a week, a month, or even six months.

The sheer size of the task – and the unrelenting, crashing hangovers – would soon catch up with you soon enough, and the impossibility of the challenge would dawn on you eventually.

But not for Jon May, a 25-year-old pint slinger of the highest order, was not daunted by such a proposition.

Jon has become one of the most talked-about-people on the internet after managing to sink a mind-boggling 2,000 pints in the space of just 200 days.

After spending almost £8,000 on drink and putting away 360,000 calories worth, he crossed the finish line of this completely self-imposed challenge by smashing a whopping 19 pints on the last day.

It’s news that’s impressed and (let’s be honest) repulsed people in equal measure – and one of the world’s great boozers has reflected on his experience and looked ahead to his latest challenge in a chat with indy100.



“I wouldn't really call it an incredible achievement. I’m just a drunk on the internet,” he said, reflecting on his efforts.

Discussing how the whole thing came about, the streamer and content creator was egged on by one of his viewers. Soon, he was pledging to do 2,000 pints in 200 days.

“I was doing football content at the time. I made another video about football and all of the comments were asking for an update. In the end, I just completely changed the content to me drinking pints, essentially.”

Miraculously, he achieved the feat – and it sounds like he did so pretty easily. Despite spending £8,000 on pints to manage it, he took it all in his stride.

“I was drinking the same amount before. It was just normal life, and somehow I turned it into a job.”

What sort of stress did it put on his body?

“I put on about half a stone. I’ve got quite a fast metabolism,” he said. “Being 25, I am essentially in peak condition. You wouldn’t want to do it if you were any younger, I don’t think. But you wouldn’t want to do it in your 60s.”

Half a stone really isn't much, we're sure you'll agree, and he did put some thought into his choice of drink as well as his routine throughout the week too.

“Some days I’d start [drinking] at about 11. Other days I’d start at about 4. I do a lot of volunteering in a church, and I can’t be drinking while doing that. So once I’d finished that, then I’d go to Wetherspoons.

“Some days I’d have about seven. Then on Fridays or Saturdays if I was watching football I’d have about 15 to make up for the fact I’d had less during the week.”



He added: “I did cider as well [as lager] because that contains slightly fewer calories. It was half cider and half lager, because it gets a bit sickly if you try and drink too much of one. It was a mixture of Cruzcampo, Madri and Thatchers. Thatchers Blood Orange was my favourite. I’d never had it before.”

After finishing with the task, he’s decided to throw himself into another challenge – this time, focusing on something very different.

“I’m going to cycle 2,000 miles, from Portsmouth to Land’s End, then Land’s End to John O’Groats, then back again to John O’Groats. So I’m going around the country twice,” he told us.

The challenge was inspired after a social media exchange with the Hardest Geezer – who is currently running the entire length of Africa.

“I literally thought of it two days ago,” Jon said. “The Hardest Geezer, when he quoted me and said something like ‘the next thing has to be something a little bit more worthwhile'. So I decided to do that. I’ll train for 200 days and then cycle 2,000 miles. I’ll do it for three charities.”

As ever, it wouldn’t quite be his style if he didn’t stop for a pint or two along the way.

“I’ll probably stop off at some pubs. If any of the pubs want to sponsor me, that would be great.”

