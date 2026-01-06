007 First Light has been delayed for two months by studio IO Interactive and gamers on social media have been unanimous in their thoughts about it.



007 First Light is an upcoming third-person action adventure game with the world's most famous spy James Bond the main protagonist.

It's an origin story that begins before Bond has become 007 and is a completely new take on the iconic character.

The game was originally scheduled to release on 27 March but has now been pushed back by two months to 27 May.

A statement from IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak on X / Twitter said: "As an independent developer and publisher, this decision allows us to ensure the experience meets the level of quality you players deserve on day one.

"The game is progressing well and is fully playable from beginning to end, so these additional two months will allow us to further polish and refine the experience ensuring we deliver the strongest possible version at launch.

"We're confident this sets 007 First Light up for long-term success and we sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we've received ever since we revealed the game."

This was reposted into the Gaming Subreddit and gamers have pretty much been unanimous in their thoughts about it.

One said: "Good, delay it as long as it takes. Normalise finishing games."

Another agreed: "All good and understandable, fully trust in IOI to deliver something clean and follow up with more improvements."

A third commented: "Expect a lot of early 2026 games to be 'delayed' into the vacuum GTA 6 left behind as they have room to stretch now. While annoying, this is definitely going to end up being a good thing as games that would have come out early and unpolished / unfinished in order to avoid GTA 6 will now be able to get some time to grow."

"They saw what happened to MindsEye, a delay doesn't hurt," said a fourth.

And a fifth predicted: "That means we are likely getting a Deluxe Edition with the ability to play early on 22 May (due to Memorial Day weekend)."

