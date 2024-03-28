7-Eleven's 'Hot Dog Flavoured Water' has sparked a lot of questions

Fans of the nu-metal band Limp Bizkit will be delighted to learn that 7-Eleven stores will soon be selling cans of 'Hot Dog' flavoured sparkling water - but people are convinced that the move is so bizarre that it can't possibly be real.

If you are of a certain age, you'll no doubt remember Limp Bizkit's third album from 2000 which was infamously names 'Chocolate Starfish and the Hot-Dog Flavoured Water.'

We won't explain what a Chocolate Starfish or Hot-Dog Flavoured Water are but you can rest assured that they are both very NSFW. This is what makes 7-Eleven's announcement so puzzling.

The convenience store announced that they had partnered with Miracle Seltzer to release four new flavours Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange and Hot Dog. The first three are fine but the fourth is what has raised the most eyebrows and questions.

In a press release, 7-Eleven explained: "Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage, because now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles.”

The store also challenged their followers on Instagram to give the bold new drink a go.





The bizarreness of story and given the time of year had people questioning whether the drink was actually real.

One person said: "Bro i checked the date thinking it was april fools."

Another added: "...but it’s not april fools day yet."

A third wrote: "April Fools’ joke, but it’s a little early."

That being said it does appear to be very real but we'll just have to wait and see how popular the drink becomes.

