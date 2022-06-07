A trio of abortion activists interrupted celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's church service by stripping down to their underwear.

On Sunday (5 June), Osteen had just concluded his leading prayer at his Texas megachurch and the congregants began to take their seats.

But not too long after, a woman swiftly got up, pulled off her dress, and shouted, "It's my body, my f***ing choice," as evidenced in Twitter videos.

Soon after that, a second woman stood up, removed her dress and shouted, "Overturn Roe, hell no," followed by a third woman who also stripped and repeated the same chants.

The activists can be seen wearing white sports bras with green handprints on the front and waving green bandanas as security guards escorted them out of the building to applause from churchgoers.

The colour green represents the pro-choice movement.

The activists with Texas Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights said that they decided to conduct their protest inside Osteen's Lakewood Church because anti-abortion activists have no qualms about protesting against women at their safe spaces such as clinics and doctors' offices.

"Christians are not afraid to bother us at health care clinics, at doctors' offices [where we're] trying to get essential health care, so why the f*** wouldn't we bother you in your own home where the laws are coming from," one of the women said, who continued their protest outside of the church doors.

The activists were protesting the recently leaked Supreme Court draft ruling to overthrow Roe v Wade.

It was revealed that the leaked draft (seemingly authored by Justice Samuel Alito) was from February 10 and indicated that he, alongside Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, were all in favour and voted to overturn Roe and Casey.

This was after hearing spoken arguments in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," he wrote in part.

The draft ruling would revoke the federal law protecting abortion rights and allow states to set their own policies and laws surrounding it.

The livestream of the 11 am church service in which the protestors interrupted is not available to watch online anymore.

Indy100 reached out to Lakewood Church for comment.

