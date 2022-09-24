The internet spiralled earlier this week when influencer Sumner Stroh came forward with Adam Levine affair allegations.

The 23-year-old took to TikTok with a now-viral video, claiming she "had an affair" with the Maroon 5 singer while he was married to model Behati Prinsloo. She then alleged that he later contacted her to ask whether he could name his third child after her.

Of course, social media did what it does best and instantly turned the alleged interactions into a meme.

All the while, Levine turned to Instagram to address the rumours.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," his statement read.

Levine denied having an affair but took full responsibility that he "used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than [Prinsloo] in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

He continued: "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

But now, attention has been turned to Stroh's previous videos – and social media have picked up on a few cryptic details.

In one clip of the influencer smiling in bed, she used Maroon 5's 'Beautiful Mistakes' as the audio, along with the caption: "I look at my life and just laugh sometimes".

The clip included the lyrics: "She’s naked in my bed and now we lie awake, making beautiful mistakes" and "I wouldn’t take ’em back, I’m in love with the past."

In a separate TikTok, Stroh used the song 'Animals', mouthing along to "but I get so high when I’m inside you, yeah you can start over you can run free" and "you can find other fish in the sea, you can pretend it’s meant to be but you can’t stay away from me."

"This is a lil too specific," Stroh allegedly penned under the video.



Both clips have since been deleted from the platform.









