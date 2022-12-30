Adriana Chechik reveals why she once threw stuff and stormed off porn set

Former pornstar-turned-Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik revealed the reason why she threw things and stormed off a porn set.

In a now-deleted video shared to her official Instagram account, Chechik explained what went down.

“I’ve had two scenes where I walked off set because of how they were treating another girl,” she said in the video.

She explained that agents advise performers not to speak with one another about their rates because they don’t want them to find out who is being paid more.

“If I saw a girl doing an*l for $800 $900 and I’m doing it for this much, I will say, ‘Well this is the median charge. This is what someone should be getting paid.’ I’ve caused waves that way,” Chechik said.

Soon after, she revealed the moment that she walked off set, primarily due to how another performer was treated.

She recalled the time she witnessed a girl who couldn’t speak English and didn’t want to do a scene.

“She was like ‘na na na,’ and then they started to just like ‘Come on, don’t you want to get paid? You just have to put up with it.’”

Chechik noted that this was when she went “f****** ape s***” in the situation.

“I pushed all the guys off of me, I stood up, I f****** screamed at the guy, I think I threw something at him.

“And I was like, ‘You’re f****** ridiculous I’m not going to be an accomplice to this bulls***. I’m not going to sit here and watch this,’” she continued before adding that the guy yelled back at her.

Chechik added: “So I started throwing s*** all around the room, breaking s*** so they couldn’t use the set. Then I left.”

Viewers were quick to praise her for standing up and defending another woman.

One person on Instagram said: “Women protecting women.”

“I love you so much and you were such a boss to work with early on in my career because you set such a good example of professionalism while still demanding respect,” wrote Carter Cruise, a former porn actress now DJ.

