AI generated modern Mona Lisa slammed for catering to the 'male gaze'

As artificial intelligence has become a bigger part of the cultural conversation many have used its power to create art, a subject that’s been highly controversial amongst artists who accuse AI of stealing and profiting of their work.

The most recent AI art to go viral is a depiction of what Da Vinci’s iconic Mona Lisa would look like today, and the result is… interesting.

The AI version showed a lot of changes. Clearer sing, wide eyes, a bit of makeup and a lot of cleavage.

Many men seemed suddenly attracted this version of Mona Lisa leaving comments such as “now I’m interested in art” and “would” about a non-existent version of the famous woman.

But many were critical of the picture.

“Y’all notice how ai art is very much catered to target the male gaze…” commented one user.

One user said the image was “a very funny illustration of AI bias,” and that this other Mona Lisa “makes a starker point about AI and art.” He goes on to say that, “real art challenges or re contextualises - it is an act of original thought.

“Most AI tools can only please. They cannot subvert or invent unless so programmed.”

Many seemed to agree with one tweet amassing over 80,000 likes for critiquing the image saying: "not this what she would like like according to porn addicts."

Another user joked about what the actual Mona Lisa looks like today:

The creator of the image Gianpaolo Rosa has addressed the controversy surrounding the image claiming that it was made to "honour Leonardo Da Vinci's masterpiece" but regonised that the sexualisation of women is "sad" and "problematic" but hopes that the image can open a dialogue about how we "perceive art and women."

AI art has long faced criticism and many argue that it often shows AI's limitations, rather than its capabilities. Many say it lacks originality and creativity, often producing work after being 'fed' the real work of artists. Harry Woodgate, author and illustrator of Grandad's Camper, said to The Guardian in January: "These programs rely entirely on the pirated intellectual property of countless working artists, photographers, illustrators and other rights holders."

