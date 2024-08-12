Social media meltdown over how realistic this AI-generated woman looks

Everyone has an opinion on Artificial Intelligence (AI), from whether it can be used as a valuable tool or the potential to be incredibly dangerous if used in the wrong way. Not to mention, the conspiracy theorists who are convinced it wants to take over the world.

Whatever the take, there's no denying AI is getting more and more advanced and it's here to stay.

But the latest feat that's been shared on social media has been met with widespread worry as people are unable to tell if a woman seen in a video is real or fake.

X/Twitter user @iamneubert shared a video of a woman speaking in front of a backdrop and it looks incredibly true to life. While it's not known if the user is the creator of the image, their post is the one that has gone viral online.

While it seems to be an incredible technological achievement, it's left a number of social media users concerned as they're barely able to tell, if at all, the difference between this AI woman and a hypothetical real-life counterpart.

"We're so cooked," one social media user said.

Another social media user was left in utter disbelief.

One described it as "close to magic" and while they said it's not perfect, it's still "mind-blowing".

Another said "staaaahp".

One user said "it's so over".

Another said: "I were an actor or artist I would be acting quickly to figure out how to license my likeness and voice."

One described the video as "wild".

Another said: "Y'all moving too fast bro."

One simply described the feat as "concerning".

Another couldn't believe it was "almost indistinguishable from a real person".

