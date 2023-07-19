How to do the Remini AI headshots on TikTok

Another day, another TikTok trend – and this time, the platform is obsessing over a new AI app that creates LinkedIn headshots.

The struggle of finding an appropriate corporate photo is real, but now there's a new app called Remini that is seemingly helping thousands of TikTokers solve that problem.

One viral clip, which racked up almost 40 million views, brought attention to the app by sharing her 'before' and 'after' images.

"Using this trend to get a new LinkedIn headshot," Grace wrote as the on-screen text, before showcasing a string of professional-looking images Remini had created.

"Wait that’s such a good idea and you look AMAZING," one person commented, while another added: "The way my jaw dropped."

Hundreds more TikTokers were desperate to find out more, which prompted Grace to upload a tutorial to her page.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





All you need to do is:

Download the Remini app, and read all of the terms and conditions before using Once downloaded, the AI app will ask you to pay for subscription – but Grace highlighted there's a three day trial to take advantage of Go to the AI image tab, where it will ask you to upload around 10 selfies Select a 'model image' to set the scene. To achieve a corporate look, click 'curriculum' The photos will be ready after a few minutes

@gracesplace Replying to @Aidan #remini #fypシ #ai





"I love this," one person quipped. "But definitely crying in photographer."

Many more struggled to find the 'free trial' option. However, another TikToker chimed in: "$10 a week, but if you think about it… a headshot like this would cost you time and at least $100 for the photographer."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.