KSI speaks fluent Japanese in new video with worrying AI twist

Video made using artificial intelligence is advancing at a faster rate than anyone could have predicted – and a new clip has highlighted just how difficult it is to decipher what is real and what is not.

While just 12 months ago we had very unconvincing and deeply chaotic AI footage of Will Smith feasting on pasta, but fast forward to 2024 and we’re getting scarily realistic clips created just from text prompts on OpenAI's new Sora tool.

A new clip has been confusing users on Twitter/X, appearing to show the influencer, musician and boxer KSI speaking Japanese.

The clip, which has been hit with a community note on X, seems to show the 30-year-old speaking fluently – and many commentators appear to have been left with the impression that the clip is real.

It’s not hard to see why. Not only does the video capture KSI's vocal tone, but it also augments the movements of the mouth and the emphasis KSI places using his arms perfectly.

The community note reads “This video was made using AI”, and links to the real interview with KSI on the BBC programme, The One Show back in 2023, where he was very much speaking in English throughout and not in Japanese.

It suggests that it won’t be long until we’ll have to question the authenticity of video footage every single time we see it online, and there’s no doubt that the technology comes with many possible damaging implications for the future.

It comes after AI shared its impression of what the Victorian serial killer known as Jack the Ripper may have looked like, but Twitter/X users aren’t buying it.

