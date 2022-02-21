With some people sharing their Airbnb experiences such as being charged to use air conditioning, a woman took to the internet to voice her frustration about an Airbnb listing that charges guests a cleaning fee and asks them to clean before they leave.

Now, it sparked a debate online.

Melissa, a fashion and lifestyle content creator who goes by @melworeit on TikTok, uploaded a video going into her rant.

She explained how she was doing a little research on Airbnb to find a place for her and her husband to stay in while they're on their vacation. But then she found a listing with requirements that raised her eyebrows.

"I found this place that I really liked, that's within our price range. It does have a $125 cleaning fee as most Airbnb's do. I don't have a problem with that, but this is what I do have a problem with: in addition to that $125 cleaning fee, we ask that you remove garbage, fine, remove bed linens, fine, start the dishwasher and a load of laundry," Melissa the video.

"Now, maybe this is entitlement or privilege talking. However, if I'm paying $225 a night to stay somewhere plus $125 cleaning fee, I'm not doing any f****** laundry."

@melworeit $700 for two nights ≠ no chores lol

People in the video's comments shared Melissa sentiments as they questioned the fees. Some even said that a hotel would be the better deal.

"Hotel > Airbnb - I'm over the fees," one wrote.

"All the fees, and then you still have to do laundry and take out trash? Cheaper and more convenient to stay in a hotel. Plus, there's room service," another added.

A third wrote: "I 100 per cent agree. Hosts forget that they're providing a service and not doing guests a favor. I think they forget that because it's their own house."

Other comments disagreed with Melissa and didn't think the situation asked for much.

"With the exception of starting the laundry, I really don't think this is unreasonable. Been doing vacation rentals since the 90s, and this is standard," a fourth wrote.

And a fifth said cleaners have a short time frame to clean before a guest checks in and wrote: "That's actually fairly common to be asked in airbnb+ vrbo houses. the cleaners sometimes have an hour or two to clean before the next guest arrives."

In a follow-up video, Melissa addressed a comment on the original video that urged people to stay at hotels and eat locally instead.

"Pretty much everyone agrees that the prices and fees for Airbnb have gone completely out of hand, and the only people in the comments disagreeing and calling me lazy are people that own Airbnbs," she said.

Indy100 reached out to Melissa and Airbnb for comment.

Indy100 reached out to Melissa and Airbnb for comment.




