A supermarket to yourself might sound like a dream come true – until you realise it is literally just you alone. That's what happened to one Oklahoma man when he found himself locked in an Aldi store.

So what did he do? He helped himself to beer and wine and turned to TikTok to document his hilarious experience, of course.



In a viral clip that racked 7.2 million views, Khaos Blackmetal (@khaosblackmetal) recalled the story of when he became an accidental Aldi prisoner in April 2020.

"I just got locked in an Aldi. And they don't close 'til like, nine o'clock," he explained, showing his watch, which read 8:45 pm.



"The cashier literally didn't even check for customers before leaving," he added in the comments section.

"I was waving at the cashier at the window with the lights on in the store as I watched her drive away."

The man couldn't get out of the store because of the alarm, and so, he had to call the police.



In the meantime, he headed over to the booze aisle and helped himself to a six-pack of beer and a bottle of wine.



"I don't have to worry about starving to death because there's plenty of food and there's also a bunch of alcohol on that rack," he joked.



"I feel like I own the place."

@khaosblackmetal/TikTok





After 30 minutes of passing the time with wine, the police showed up and contacted the store manager to open the door.

"That police officer is cracking up," he said in the clip. "Thirty minutes and a bottle of wine later, help arrives."







@khaosblackmetal/TikTok





Thousands of fellow TikTokers flocked to the clip in hysterics. One creative suggestion read: "All the food and alcohol. And Aldi usually has blankets. I would have camped out and surprised the opener the next day."

"My dad was the cop! He's since retired, but he had a good laugh at that call," another shared.

