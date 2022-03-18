Last year, some odd-looking Peppa Pig ice cream bars from Aldi went viral for appearing to be NSFW, and once again shoppers are questioning what's going on with the children's character.

Shoppers who purchased the Peppa Pig ice cream bars were surprised to find a phallic-looking appendage on Peppa Pig. It seems the ice cream may have melted in some unique ways while being packaged and shipped out, causing the character's arm to form into more of a blob.

Twitter user Keith posted an image of the Peppe Pig ice cream on Thursday and said, "@AldiUK I was very happy to see these in your supermarket, but perhaps not as happy as Peppa is…."

Of course, Aldi was on the case and immediately cleared up the situation. "Keith that is an ARM," the company tweeted on Friday.

Even Specsavers jumped in on the fun, replying to Aldi with, "Doesn't look like one to us 👀"

The poor Peppa Pig ice cream bars have fallen victim to the dirty minds of shoppers once again.

Users on Twitter have shared images of their X-rated Peppa Pig ice cream bars in the past, so it seems the hysterical design has not yet been resolved.



One user tweeted a photo in August of last year questioning whether that was an arm or something racier.

Luckily Aldi was able to clear up this visual mistake for Keith and the rest of Twitter.

