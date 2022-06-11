The Conversation (0)
Aldi has released a dog toy, but shoppers aren't convinced by the product description.
The sweetcorn chew toy has a suction cup and costs £2.99 but when pictures of it circulated on social media people thought it didn't look like a dog toy and made a few jokes in the comments.
One tweet said: "I'm not convinced that this is a dog toy. It's the suction."
While others were more explicit in what they thought it was, with one saying: "cheap butt plug".
\u201c@AldiUK I'm not convinced that this is a dog toy \ud83d\ude2d It's the suction \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23\u201d— Deanna Fitzsimmons (@Deanna Fitzsimmons) 1654524684
\u201c@ExtremeBargain @AldiUK I\u2019m coming (to Aldi to buy one)\u201d— Extreme Bargains UK (@Extreme Bargains UK) 1654678585
\u201c@scott_zss @ExtremeBargain @AldiUK Do they do a bigger size? \ud83d\udc40\ud83d\ude02\u201d— Extreme Bargains UK (@Extreme Bargains UK) 1654678585
\u201cCheap butt plug\u201d— Beckie Bubbles BPD, EUPD, T2D, MS, ME, CFS, DFS (@Beckie Bubbles BPD, EUPD, T2D, MS, ME, CFS, DFS) 1654811783
But i was Aldi that had the last laugh when the supermarket posted this:
\u201cWhat you buy for your pet is none of our business x\u201d— Aldi Stores UK (@Aldi Stores UK) 1654786493
At least they have a sense of humour.
