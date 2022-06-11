Aldi has released a dog toy, but shoppers aren't convinced by the product description.

The sweetcorn chew toy has a suction cup and costs £2.99 but when pictures of it circulated on social media people thought it didn't look like a dog toy and made a few jokes in the comments.

One tweet said: "I'm not convinced that this is a dog toy. It's the suction."

While others were more explicit in what they thought it was, with one saying: "cheap butt plug".

But i was Aldi that had the last laugh when the supermarket posted this:

At least they have a sense of humour.

