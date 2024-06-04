Alex Jones mocked as he cries over Sandy Hook legal bill

Right-wing commentator and conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, is getting mocked for crying after having to sell his ranch to pay for his legal fees.

Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the family members of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims after he repeated conspiracy theories about the deaths.

Since the ruling, Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, have filed for bankruptcy. But this has not stopped him from having to pay the settlement.

At the end of last year, Jones was required to pay the families half of any income he earned over $9m (£7m) per year.

Now, a clip of him crying on his radio show InfoWars, saying "I'm not trying to be dramatic here but it's been a hard fight" and that "these people hate our children".

It's unsurprising that the internet couldn't help but laugh.

"Alex Jones crying has actually made me laugh out loud", one user wrote.

Another said, "Hate 'our children?' You politicized and denied the actual deaths of real children."

"What a snowflake," another user called him. "Maybe next time don't accuse families who've lost their children in school shootings of being 'crisis actors'."

Others used the opportunity share information about the victims of shooting and the toll Jones' conspiracy theories took on their families.





Jones had frequently claimed that the 2012 shooting was staged, the grieving parents were actors and that the government was involved in the attack. When testifying in a Texas court last year, he admitted he was wrong and said the shooting was "100 per cent real."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.