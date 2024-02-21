Alex Jones released a video game and no-one is playing it

Did you know that Infowars host Alex Jones released a video game recently? And, did you know that absolutely no-one is playing it?

Jones is trying to raise money at the moment, after a Texas judge ruled back in October that Jones cannot use bankruptcy protection to avoid paying more than $1.1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims who sued him over his conspiracy theories that the shooting was a hoax.

But it looks like his latest venture into video games isn’t going to be the answer for the far-right conspiracy theorist.

The 2D shoot-em-up game, titled Alex Jones: NWO Wars, was released in January.

A description of the game on Steam reads: "Play the OFFICIAL Alex Jones video game! A classic arcade shooter in which you play as Alex Jones and save the world from the evil globalist plot to turn everyone into bug-eating pod-dwelling libtards!"

Getty Images

As Pink News reports, analytics website Steam Charts had the game at an all-time peak of 34 concurrent players, while another analysis website, SteamDB, recorded the all-time peak at 115 concurrent players.

It’s estimated that the game, which costs £14 ($17.76), has only sold 9,000 and 38,000 copies on Steam.

Jones is known for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a “hoax” – ultimately leading to civil defamation trials where he has been ordered to pay $1.5bn in judgements to the victims’ families.

He continues to make headlines, having been choked unconscious by a martial arts star live on air during a podcast recording last year.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel